Samsung begins to deliver Galaxy products by drone in Ireland

Samsung Electronics Ireland has signed a deal with drone delivery company Manna Aero to deliver its Galaxy phones by drone. The new delivery service is just another in the long list Manna Aero has been setting live throughout Ireland.

The new drone delivery service allows customers to have an end-to-end contactless shopping experience on the official Samsung Ireland store, which is important for many with the pandemic.

For now, those in Oranmore will be able to take advantage of this new service, with both companies eager to expand the service nationwide in the future.

The full list of products available for delivery is as follows, with deliveries already going out.

Eamonn Grant, head of online for Samsung Ireland, shared:

“To be able to deliver our products to our customers within three minutes of leaving the dispatch center is a brilliant example of innovation in motion. Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do, and with this new service, we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail. In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to ‘click and collect,’ and we are really thrilled to be partnering with Manna to achieve this.”

Manna Aero’s delivery drones will deliver the Samsung products in just three minutes when flying at speeds over 50 miles per hour and if the delivery location is within a 1.2-mile radius. The drones also fly at an altitude of just 262 meters. For now, the drones will only be delivering small baskets with goods inside, but Tesco hopes to deliver large payloads in the future if the trial goes according to plan.

Alan Hicks, CTO of Manna, added:

“This partnership with Samsung marks the first of its kind in the world. We recognize that the potential for the application of drone delivery is enormous. Samsung is one of the most innovative and widely recognized brands globally that always puts its customers front and center. It’s for this reason we are genuinely excited to be embarking on this next chapter with them.”

