Altitude Angel will power AirHub’s enterprise solutions

UTM provider Altitude Angel has announced it will power AirHub’s enterprise solutions and operations management platform. AirHub’s platform offers drone operators one easy-to-use workflow to plan, execute, and manage missions legally and efficiently.

As a part of the partnership, AirHub will also offer a new premium subscription that will include access to Altitude Angel’s services, including in-flight Airspace Alerts and its groundbreaking Strategic Conflict Resolution Service (CRS).

The operators will also share flight reports with Altitude Angel’s UTM platform alongside live operational telemetry feeds through the API directly from AirHub’s platform.

Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel, chief business officer, shared:

We are excited to be partnering with AirHub as they look to roll out this innovative support and flight-planning platform across the Netherlands, Europe, and beyond. Our ability to partner with the ANSP for the Netherlands, LVNL, and businesses like AirHub, who are helping enterprise customers realize the potential of drones within their business, means Altitude Angel is ideally placed to help accelerate the growth of the regions drone economy.

The AirHub software will run off the back of Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM platform, which allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to understand better active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No-Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure operations are as safe as possible.

Stephan van Vuren, AirHub, CEO, added:

This partnership is not only great for AirHub, it’s great for our customers. Altitude Angel is widely acknowledged as being the foremost data and services provider in the industry, and through them, we’re able to provide our customers with the most accurate and up-to-date information. This means our operators will be able to fully utilize the value of the AirHub offering.

About Altitude Angel

The news comes after Altitude Angel announced its Drone Zone, which will be around 8 kilometers (5 miles) in length and 500 meters (0.3 miles) wide with enhanced detect-and-avoid capabilities. The drone zone will be operated and managed by Altitude Angel. It can support fully automated drone flights beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) from any drone manufacturer that complies with a few technical integrations without the need for specialist hardware.

The company also announced a partnership with Sky-Drones that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure.

The system will specifically be deployed where a beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed worldwide.

Photo: Altitude Angel

