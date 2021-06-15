Drone captures UK’s illegal street party that ended with teen stabbing

Police have released drone footage from last weekend showing a massive, illegal street party in the English city of Nottingham. The party got out of control after it was advertised on social media. It ended with the stabbing of a teenager and police officers getting injured as they tried to treat the victim.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on June 12. The gathering was initially contained, according to the police. But as the evening progressed, more people started arriving. Officers were quickly on the scene to restrict the access to the road leading to the party. However, some revelers resorted to breaking through nearby gardens in an attempt to sneak into the party.

In no time, other groups gathered in nearby lanes outside the police cordon, leading to a dispersal order having to be put in place to break up the crowd.

During the chaos, an 18-year-old professional football player was stabbed with an 8-inch knife. He suffered injuries to his nose, left collarbone, and near his heart. And as police officers tried to give him first aid, they were targeted with bottles by members of the crowd. Police vehicles were also damaged.

As a result, a man, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. That man has since been jailed. A number of further arrests were also made, including that of a 22-year-old man after two knives were found in his possession as well.

And now, police have released this drone video to urge witnesses to come forward and identify other culprits:

Detective Inspector Danny Johnstone, of Nottinghamshire Police, said in a statement:

As the footage of the gathering shows, there were lots of potential witnesses to the stabbing and further disorder so I’m urging them to please come forward if they saw what happened or recorded any footage on their phones which could help us with our investigation. While I’m pleased we quickly made arrests and charges in relation to this serious disorder, including a man who has already been sentenced, our enquiries remain ongoing to gather further evidence, identify others involved and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, the stabbing victim’s injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening.

