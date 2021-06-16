DJI FPV drone gets firmware update for better goggle function

DJI has issued a new firmware update for its FPV drone combo – the aircraft, goggles, and the remote controller. It is the second firmware update since the DJI FPV system’s launch on March 2. And, this time, the focus is on optimizing the goggles. Let’s take a look.

Here’s everything that you can expect from the latest firmware update (v01.02.0000) for the DJI FPV drone:

Enable or disable video subtitles under camera settings in goggles.

Ability to start or stop motors in Manual mode when customizing C2 switch under control settings in goggles.

View HDMI live broadcast by connecting the goggles to the DJI Smart Controller (v01.00.07.00 or above). By connecting the goggles to the DJI Smart Controller using a USB-C cable, you should be able to see the camera view of the aircraft on the screen of the Smart Controller. You should also be able to transmit this live view from the Smart Controller to other display devices through an HDMI cable.

Optimized hints on goggles for updates, Manual mode limitations, and motion controller critical low battery warnings.

That’s not all

With this firmware update, DJI is also adding the ability to trigger “Find My Drone” by pressing the Mode button and Brake button simultaneously on the motion controller. Also, when you trigger “Find My Drone,” the auxiliary bottom light will start to flash.

DJI also says that after updating to this firmware, pilots should experience better flight stability when using the Manual mode, and also while using the motion controller.

Here’s a handy video tutorial on how you can update the firmware of your DJI FPV system:

Do keep in mind that you will need to restart the aircraft, remote controller, and goggles after the update is complete. Also, the update may reset various flight parameters such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance. So, before updating, take note of your preferred settings and readjust them after the firmware update is complete.

In the rare case that the update fails, you should restart the aircraft, remote controller, goggles, and DJI Fly or DJI Assistant 2 (DJI FPV series), and retry.

DJI FPV battery maintenance

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that along with this firmware update, DJI has also shared some handy maintenance tips that would help to maximize the life of the FPV drone battery. We have covered those in detail here and you should give it a read.

