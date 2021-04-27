Have you ever wanted to watch the new DJI FPV drone race some of the world’s coolest hardcore sports cars? Well, we’ve got not one, but two amazing videos that should satiate your craving for speed and excitement!

For someone new to the world of “first person view” flying, the DJI FPV drone is a spectacular device. Allowing beginners to take basic flights right out of the box, the drone is right on point with its immersive features and intuitive piloting experience.

In the hands of an expert, however, the DJI FPV truly comes into its own. Capable of going 0-100kph in just 2 seconds, the machine promises unparalleled excitement. But how does that rack up in a race, much less in a race against sports cars with ferocious track capabilities? Let’s find out.

DJI FPV drone vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S

For this super ambitious race, DJI roped in adventure filmmaker Nathan McBride. Shot at one of the most scenic and picturesque racetracks in the US, Utah Motorsports Campus, the video’s cinematography is absolute fire. Equally amazing is the editing and sound design, guaranteeing an adrenaline rush from across the screen. Just watch:

McBride, who also shot the FPV promo video for DJI, says:

It was been such a blessing to be a part of the release of this new drone and to be able to travel from the canyons of Utah to the islands of Hawaii in order to test this drone’s capabilities. This [race] was a super ambitious concept that was a joy to help put together. When DJI presented the concept to me, I took on the challenge and assembled a remarkable group of talented creatives that I knew would be a key asset to bringing the project to life.

DJI vs. Mercedes-EQ Silver-Arrow 02

Now, this one isn’t exactly billed as a race, but we’re guessing that’s just for the optics. You see, DJI is Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s official drone supplier and the two brands have been working together of late to take creative storytelling to new heights. And on that aspect, the video does deliver. Take a look:

Tell us in the comments which incredible feat would you like to see the DJI FPV drone achieve next. Who knows, maybe someone from DJI will take notice and bring your vision to life!

