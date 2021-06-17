DJI makes Mini 2 compatible with Smart Controller

Okay, you all can go back to discussing the rumors about the Mavic Pro 3 or the Mini SE later. For now, let’s take a moment to celebrate this awesome news: You can now fly a Mini 2 with DJI Smart Controller!

In a critical update dropped overnight, DJI has made its sub-250 g drone, Mini 2, compatible with its ultra-bright display Smart Controller. And this is monumental for those of us who carry the nifty Mini 2 as a second drone and want to minimize the number of RCs while packing.

THANK YOU @DJIGlobal & @DJISupport for releasing firmware updates for the #Mini2 and #SmartController so that we can now fly the #DJI Mini 2 (fun to fly) with the Smart Controller (fun to fly with). 🙏👍👍https://t.co/BtQ2T3oqbF pic.twitter.com/uzVWvsrSCW — Joe Scully (@rodeoannouncer) June 17, 2021

The Mini 2 is a great drone. But its huge controller/phone combo has been off-putting for those who are already familiar with the sleek, portable Smart Controller. And since both Mini 2 and the Smart Controller use DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology, we all know that enabling support should be a non-issue.

And so, the community has also been quite vocal about the need for compatibility between the Mini 2 and the Smart Controller. Back in January, when drone YouTuber Aldryn Estacio confronted DJI’s support team on the issue, the drone manufacturer offered a glimmer of hope, saying that the request had been amplified to the R&D team.

We noted back then that, in any case, newly released DJI drones don’t receive Smart Controller support straight away. Following the Mavic Air 2’s lead, we anticipated that the Mini 2 would receive support for the Smart Controller only around May or June. And sure enough, in the firmware update v01.03.0000, which came out on June 16, DJI has announced the compatibility.

So, if you are one of those people who have been putting off buying the Mini 2 because of this compatibility issue, now is a great time to go grab one!

Do note that you will need to update the firmware with your stock Mini 2 controller before you can connect to the Smart Controller. Also, make sure that your Smart Controller is also using firmware v01.01.00.58 or later, and then connect the drone to it.

What else is new in the Mini 2 firmware update? A much-awaited fix for the battery auto-discharge issue that some Mini 2 users have been facing. You can read all about it here.

