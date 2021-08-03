Drone captures video of power plant demolition

You know that saying: What goes up, must come down? Well, a drone has captured the coming down part, with a short-but-sweet video of the demolition of three massive power plant stacks.

The location of this was in North Yorkshire, at the Eggborough Power Station, a coal-fired behemoth that’s been decommissioned since September 2018. There are apparently plans to replace it with a gas-fired plant. But before that can happen, it’s out with the old.

And it’s a blast to watch.

First, from the ground

The Tweet that alerted us to this came from the North Yorks Police Drones account. We assumed they’d be flying a drone for an aerial capture, but not this time:

Early start in my main role at Eggborough this morning to assist with public safety in relation to this…. #boom pic.twitter.com/XyhjAkDlCf — North Yorks Police Drones (@NYPdrones) August 1, 2021

While that was certainly satisfying, it’s not quite what we were hoping to see. We wanted to see something shot from the air.

Drone video of power plant demolition

Well, it didn’t take long. With some help from the aforementioned Twitter account, we were pointed in the direction of Sky Revolutions. And, as you’ll see, it had exactly what we were after:

Watch the spectacular blowdown of the first set of four cooling towers that came down this morning just after 8:00 AM at Eggborough Power Station demolition project, near Goole, North Yorkshire. We are very proud to have been part of this project working alongside @DSMDemolition pic.twitter.com/QIelCOc8dq — Sky Revolutions (@sky_rev) August 1, 2021

Wait, there’s more!

Kabooms like this don’t happen every day. So it wasn’t surprising to see that the BBC also picked up on the drone video of the power plant demolition. Most of the shots are the same, but there are a couple of additional perspectives here:

Yorkshire landmarks for more than 50 years — brought to the ground in less than 10 seconds. Watch the moment four cooling towers at Eggborough power station were demolished.



Read more: https://t.co/EvOlZPzRui pic.twitter.com/UfNLCZuDI6 — BBC Yorkshire (@BBCLookNorth) August 1, 2021

Pretty cool to watch. And while the aerial capture was fantastic, you’ve gotta admire the perspective of those ground-based cameras that caught the moment of detonation. Wonder how long it took to locate those cameras after the blast?

This isn’t the first drone video of a demolition we’ve posted. Check out this one, showing a former Trump property bite the dust.

DroneDJ’s Take

We always get a kick out of demolitions. This one was particularly satisfying, as it marked the final demise of a coal-fired plant. With all of the extreme weather events recently – along with what many scientists believe is incontrovertible proof of climate change – seeing another coal-fired plant come down is a small but positive sign that we’re doing at least some of the right things.

