Citadel Defense lands $6 million counter-drone deal

Counter-drone specialist Citadel Defense has scored another in a growing list of business successes by landing a $6 million contract through the US Department of Defense (DOD). The coup comes less than a month after the San Diego-based company signed a $4 million deal for a similar anti-drone system.

The new client – which, as in the previous case, has only been identified as a classified DOD customer – has signed on for Citadel Defense’s artificial intelligence-enhanced counter-drone system. It will be installed at sensitive government locations, and used by non-specialist military personnel and first responders. According to the company, the platform will autonomously detect, classify, track, and neutralize suspicious or hostile uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) using cutting-edge artificial intelligence capacities, machine learning, and sensor fusion.

The deal falls squarely within the business trajectory Citadel Defense has set for itself in developing and delivering increasingly sophisticated counter-drone technology to clients. A key priority within that activity has been rapid development of integrated artificial intelligence capacities in response to customer input.

“Addressing feedback from front line operators and government experts, we’ve worked with strategic partners to develop a highly integrated and scalable solution that counters armed and surveillance (UAV) compromising national security missions,” says Citadel Defense CEO Christopher Williams, explaining how the new contracts have fit into the logic of previous business operation. “With the incredible support and expertise of our partners, the first set of integrated systems will deploy at multiple locations over the next three months.”

Citadel Defense says its systems combine state-of-the-are counter-drone defense capacities with user-friendly operating interfaces. Its combat-tested radar, optics, and electronic warfare sensors are paired with an intuitive interface display, combining maximal efficiency with relative ease of use. Its tech can also be tailored to differing military, government, and commercial customer requirements in ridding their respective airspaces of drones deemed unwanted or hostile – whether individually or in swarms.

“We focused our efforts on addressing operational gaps shared by military and government leaders to deliver an integrated solution that is easy to use and delivered with industry leading sustainment and support,” says Citadel Defense director of growth and partnership Josh Harman.

The uptick in new business was clearly expected by the company, with more presumably on the way. In June it moved into new headquarters featuring 60,000 feet of addition space over its former digs. The new campus also boasts a customer training center, UAV development garage, uncrewed integrated solutions floor, and Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence.

Citadel Defense plans on using the updated facilities to enhance its counter-drone systems for use in conflict zones; in protecting critical civilian infrastructure; and to perform urban surveillance and security at high-profile events. Its clients include US Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the Coast Guard.

