Citadel Defense expanding San Diego base with new HQ digs

Counter drone systems specialist Citadel Defense is vastly enlarging its San Diego presence. The company has unveiled a large array of new facilities – including its headquarters building – as a means of keeping pace with booming demand.

Vast new campus to meet soaring client demand

One of the world’s top signal intelligence and electronic warfare technology companies, Citadel Defense is putting the finishing touches on a new corporate campus in San Diego. It plans on moving into the complex in August. In addition to new headquarter offices, the 60,000 feet of expanded spaces will house a customer training center, UAS development garage, unmanned integrated solutions floor, and AI-Center of Excellence.

The company says benefits gained through the move include increased production capacity that will allow it to meet robust client demand. By way of example, the company says orders for its Titan counter drone system have tripled in 2020 for the third consecutive year.

“The combination of successful contract performance, unprecedented customer satisfaction, and trust that servicemen and servicewomen place in our solutions was critical to making this infrastructure investment,” noted Citadel Defense CEO Christopher Williams in a statement announcing the expansion. “Our new Innovation Center helps accelerate innovation, increases production capacity, and supports even greater collaboration with our end users – all of which positively impacts mission outcomes.”

Counter drone help wanted

The company is also looking for help to meet its spiking business activity (and fill all that spanking new space). It says it’s actively recruiting new hires in program management, software development, industrial design, hardware engineering, integration services, AI and machine learning capabilities, and business partner expansion.

Citadel Defense clients include the US Army, Navy, and Air Force; Department of Homeland Security; Special Forces; Border Patrol; and Coast Guard.

