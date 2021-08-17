FPV cinematic drone video master Ellis van Jason’s 3,121-foot plunge down the world’s tallest waterfall

Fans of drone videos know Ellis van Jason as a master of the art, and a veritable wizard of cinematic first person view (FPV) flights. For any readers who missed it, DroneDJ is now shouting about an absolute cracker he has uploaded featuring a dizzying plunge down the world’s tallest waterfall.

FPV cinematic gem lifts drone videos to new heights

The winner last March of SkyPixel’s 2020 drone imagery award, Van Jason last month uploaded his jaw-dropping FPV cinematic video of footage taken over and around the jungles of Venezuela. The Switzerland-based pilot recently visited Venezuela’s Canaima National Park, and brought back his trademark spectacular footage that leaves viewer heads shaking in admiration and disbelief. The highlight of this 3:18 minute gift to the eyes is a headlong plummet down Angel Falls, a 3,121-foot vertigo-provoking voyage that not many other drone pilots on the planet could pull off.

“I just returned from a two-week expedition through the jungles of Venezuela to FPV the world’s tallest waterfall, Angel falls (979 m/3,121 ft),” Van Jason explains on his YouTube page. “I had this beautiful country on my bucket list for many years. My friends and I explored the jungle for days by boat, foot, helicopter, and drone to show you something unique. Now fasten your seatbelts & enjoy the ride down the world’s highest waterfall.”

People have come to expect that kind of gobsmacking FPV cinematic video from an unreal drone talent like Van Jason. In winning his SkyPixel prize, he beat out 26,000 contestants from 136 countries with another gem from the island of Madeira.

His July sensory blast from Venezuela, meanwhile, has caught attention beyond the hardcore drone world, with CNN writing up a recent feature on the video. (Highlight of that piece is Van Jason describing the concentration needed to film a FPV cinematic drone video in a tropical jungle: “These ants went into my ear, into my nose, like even inside the goggles.”)

When he’s not shooting award-winning footage of his own, Van Jason teaches aspiring FPV cinematic pilots through online instruction on his zero2hero.com site (probably a tad less effective than in-person training, but at under $95, worthwhile if even a smidge of Van Jason skill rubs off). Of course, checking his YouTube channel for new visual offerings is free, but the payoff is priceless.

