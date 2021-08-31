DJI teases September 8 product release

Okay, then. September usually means the tech industry’s fall product launch season, and DJI plans to top our list with a possible product unveiling slated for September 8.

DJI has just teased this date on its social media channels with the phrase “Hi Five.” While many are wondering if the time has finally come for Phantom 5, we have a good reason to believe that this product will not be a drone.

Why? Because we already know from FCC listings that DJI OM 5 smartphone stabilizer is on the way.

It’s worth remembering that in addition to drones, DJI loves to design creative camera technology products. The Osmo Mobile line is DJI’s premium smartphone stabilizer range, which got rebranded to “OM” in 2020.

DJI OM 5: What we already know before launch

Portability and convenience take centerstage in DJI’s gimbals. In that respect, the one feature that we know for sure is coming to the latest version of the OM line is a built-in selfie pole.

As DJI would have likely guessed from looking at all those gimbal extension pole sellers on Amazon, a large number of content creators want their OM to have more height. Having a built-in extension feature – as against relying on third-party sellers – would mean zero compromises on stabilization, which is the bedrock of this product.

And, of course, we’re not the only ones with this thought:

looks like OM5 has built-in selfie pole. pic.twitter.com/mUTGEmlVHK — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) August 30, 2021

In the meantime, OM 4 already has a ton of intelligent features such as automatic subject tracking, gesture controls, and pre-programmed content modes.

It would be fun to see how DJI plans to improve on the most-bought handheld stabilizer on Amazon. Guess we’ll find out on September 8!

