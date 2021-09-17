Video shows ‘secret’ Autel EVO Lite and EVO Mini drones

Remember the leaked images from yesterday that revealed Autel Robotics may be working on a new sub-250-gram beginner’s drone? Well, there’s more where that came from. It appears that Autel is working on a bevy of new products – EVO III, EVO Lite, and EVO Mini. The latter two have been caught on video.

The video popped up on TikTok on September 15. It comes from the Nanshan district in Shenzhen, China – a place that’s home to around 80 drone manufacturers and is said to generate over $2.9 billion annually for China’s economy.

In the video, we see the Autel booth at an exhibition, where a representative is showing off various drones to a visitor. You see the Dragonfish VTOL drone and the various iterations of the EVO II series, including the newly introduced enterprise series, before the camera turns to a bunch of other, smaller drones hiding in plain sight.

At this point, the Autel official hastily asks the visitor to stop recording – which is a bit strange because if you really wanted to keep these drones a “secret,” maybe you could have not put them out in an exhibition booth in the first place. See for yourself:

Video shows ‘secret’ new drones Autel is working on

Here is the original video of leaked new Autel small drone, normally an unannounced product should never appear in their exhibition hall. So this is a way of marketing. pic.twitter.com/h7mBuYGHOP — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) September 17, 2021

The drama doesn’t end here though. In another leak today, more details have emerged about these drones.

Autel EVO Mini and Mini Plus: DJI Mini 2 competitors

It appears that Autel’s entry-level nano drone could come in two models: the EVO Mini Plus that offers three-direction obstacle avoidance, and the basic EVO Mini, which does not feature obstacle avoidance sensors.

The maximum flight time for both these highly portable drones is expected to be 30 minutes, while the flight range has been set at 10 km.

Autel EVO Lite and Lite Plus: DJI Air 2S competitors

And then there is the Autel EVO Lite that is aimed at professional content creators, aka the main target market of DJI Air 2S. With a maximum flight time of 40 minutes, this drone will also have two iterations:

Autel EVO Lite with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor

Autel EVO Lite Plus with a 1-inch CMOS sensor

We can expect these bright yellow birds to capture 4K video at 60fps with a host of social media-friendly, smart shooting presets. Three-way obstacle avoidance should be a given. And there’s also an interesting “vertical shooting” mode that would allow the operator to switch between horizontal and vertical angles with a single click.

Ready for release?

Couple this information with the video you’ve already seen above, and it would appear that Autel’s new drones could be nearing release. However, given the ongoing global chip shortage, there’s a possibility the product announcement may come much sooner than the actual worldwide shipping date.

We’ll keep you posted.

