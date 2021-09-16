Leaked photo shows new sub-250-gram Autel Nano mini drone

Speculation has been rife about Autel Robotics bringing out a sub-250-gram drone to compete with the ever-popular DJI Mini 2 for a while now. But today, a leak on Chinese social media seems to confirm that the Autel Nano drone is indeed under development and may even feature three-way obstacle avoidance.

Autel hasn’t really ventured into the hobby drone market before. Instead, we have seen the company target the prosumer space with its heavily disputed X-Star drone series as well as the EVO I and the EVO II drones. So, this mini drone is going to be a big pivot for the drone manufacturer.

Autel Nano leaked on Chinese social media

The leaked image tells us that Autel Nano could come in four colors: the company’s signature orange tint, light gray, dark gray, and a fiery shade of red. The remote controller bears resemblance to the ones that come with Parrot Anafi or Skydio 2.

And though the photo above doesn’t tell us anything about the drone’s specifications, Jasper Ellens, who first shared the news on Twitter, says three-direction obstacle avoidance is to be expected. That could be based on another leaked image that clearly shows the back sensors:

This makes sense, considering that obstacle avoidance is one of the few features that the Mini 2, an amazing little drone, lacks – and in all likelihood, DJI will bring in the Mini 3. At this point, the only sub-250-gram drone to offer obstacle avoidance is the Hubsan Zino Mini Pro, but we know it would be sometime before that company is able to make it way up the credibility ladder.

In any case, to compete with the Mini 2 (or Mini 3, depending on when the Nano actually lands), Autel will definitely need to offer 4K video or better. We have 120fps on our wish list. Similarly, a flight time of 30 minutes or more is also to be expected from Autel’s first all-out consumer drone.

But in the end, it’s the price point that could become a big differentiator. The Mini 2 with its $450 price tag is a great beginner’s drone that even professional content creators vouch for. Naturally, with obstacle avoidance factored in, Autel Nano would likely cross the $500, or even $600, threshold. But if the company is able to deliver in terms of image quality, ease of use, and onboard software features, DJI will finally have a worthy competitor in the nano drone segment.

