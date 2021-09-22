Impressive piloting captures drone video inside CBC’s election-night news studios

When the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) TV network kicked off its live coverage of the nation’s hard-fought parliamentary election results this week, viewers on either side of the political aisle knew they’d be in for some gripping moments before the night was over. Little did they suspect the tension and awe would begin from the outset, with a masterful drone video piloting them through some pretty tight spaces in the CBC’s editorial center.

For the non-news junkies and non-election hounds who weren’t tuned into the special coverage as it began at 6:30 p.m. Monday, CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon tweeted the opener for the world to gander at over and over again. The cinewhoop flight through the downtown Toronto broadcast center runs a full 1:16, and features some pretty remarkable indoor, cramped-space drone video footage and piloting. It’s sort of a miracle at least one rotor didn’t nip any of the countless spotlights or electrical cords that seemed to hang in the copter’s path just about everywhere.

The video opens up on the street outside the building before the drone flies inside under the low-slung ceiling of the foyer, then moves on to hover around an immense ground-floor area where journalists work away. The craft carefully winds its way around that space at the bottom of the building’s rising five floors. The vehicle offers a 360-degree shot of the vast zone to not only offer CBC viewers a better idea of how and where their news is produced, but also provide the pilot a visual reminder of all the obstacles to avoid on all sides.

Here we go! Beautiful opening sequence via drone of the CBC's Toronto Broadcast Centre to launch our @CBCNews Canada Votes 2021 election night special with @RosieBarton & team. #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/YWFCCnMTjW — Brodie Fenlon (@brodiefenlon) September 20, 2021

The feed then follows the drone’s rapid rise amid the surrounding four floors of the building, before it whizzes into a fifth level whose ceiling only seems to be about 5 feet high (it isn’t, but it’s a nice effect that will send claustrophobics into fits). From there it wends around hallways, news sets, utility areas, makeup rooms, control booths, and the entry to Studio 42, where Canada’s political future for the next few years slowly came together as CBC reporters announced incoming results.

There isn’t much known on the pilot or drone company behind the remarkable drone video, though hardcore CBC fans only wanting a peek behind the (often confined) scenes won’t care. If DroneDJ can get Brodie Fenlon or another CBC insider to provide those details, we’ll make sure to pass them on in an update.

