DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaked poster hints at November release, confirms dual camera

This just in: the long-awaited and highly-anticipated DJI Mavic 3 Pro is supposedly set to have a November release date. A leaked teaser poster, which sports the tagline “Double the Fun”, further confirms the drone would come with dual Hasselblad cameras.

It looks like the wait is almost over for all those who have been urging DJI to refresh its flagship Mavic series of drones.

Drone aficionado Jasper Ellens shared on Twitter today what he calls the “official Mavic 3 poster.” This is the same source that first shared leaked images and specs of the Autel Nano, EVO Lite, and EVO III drones – two of which Autel has now confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, the poster leaked today touts November as the official release month for an upcoming DJI drone that would have a two-camera setup.

The split image shows a side-by-side view of a busy network of roads and flyovers, wherein the top half has been captured by a zoom lens and the bottom half is photographed with a wide-angle lens – both of which are expected to be featured in the Mavic 3 Pro.

Supposed official poster shows DJI Mavic 3 Pro is ready for release

And then there are these graphics from what looks like the DJI Mavic 3 Pro manual:

Incidentally, these are not the only DJI Mavic 3 Pro leaks that we’ve come across today.

According to another reliable source, DealsDrone, Mavic 3 Pro’s primary camera would house a Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) sensor, similar to that found in the DJI Zenmuse X5S professional gimbal camera designed for the Inspire 2 drone.

Meanwhile, the secondary camera of the Mavic 3 Pro is expected to sport a ½-inch sensor. This secondary camera would feature a 7x optical zoom lens, which would equip the drone with 28x hybrid zoom capabilities.

Leaks further indicate that DJI Mavic 3 Pro will support recording in the ProRes standard from Apple and have 1TB SSD storage.

The new drone is also said to feature DJI O3 (OcuSync 3.0) video transmission, with a range of up to 15km or almost 10 miles. Users can look forward to a new remote controller with a built-in display as well.

Additionally, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro will allow for USB-C charging.

#DJI #Mavic3 The main camera is 4/3", the secondary camera is 1/2".

The zoom lens supports 7X optical zoom, 28X hybrid zoom

supports SSD 1TB, Pro RES

O3, and supports up to 15Km

Support Type C charging

New remote control with screen pic.twitter.com/cc8KQDlWee — 航拍世家 (@DealsDrone) September 23, 2021

These rumored specs are consistent with what earlier leaks have revealed, which means there’s a high probability they would indeed turn out to be true. With DJI planning a pre-holiday season launch for the Mavic 3 Pro, it would be interesting to see how the competition stacks up against what would easily become DJI’s best prosumer drone.

