Autel announces EVO Nano and Nano+ with advanced obstacle avoidance

Autel Robotics has announced its smallest and lightest drones yet. Weighing only 249g, the heavily leaked Autel EVO Nano drone series provides three-way obstacle avoidance with binocular vision sensors. It comes in two options: the Nano, which features a 1/2-inch CMOS camera sensor, and the Nano+, which is equipped with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor. The maximum flight time is 28 minutes.

EVO Nano and EVO Nano+ price and colors

You can buy the single-battery base model of EVO Nano for $649, while the EVO Nano+ carries a price tag of $799 without the battery bundle. Four color options are available: the classic Autel Orange, Blazing Red, Deep Space Gray, and Arctic White.

EVO Nano+ specs

EVO Nano+ is packed with a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor capable of capturing 50 MP photos. A RYYB color filter (transmitting about 40% or more light) array design and a large aperture of f/1.9 reduce noise and deliver great results, even in low-light conditions. A PDAF + CDAF autofocus system allows subject tracking with incredible precision.

EVO Nano specs

Equipped with a ½-inch sensor, the Autel EVO Nano can take 48MP stills and record ultra-sharp 4K/30fps video. Paired with a three-axis mechanical gimbal to prevent vibration, the Nano is designed to ensure smooth footage, no matter how rough the conditions.

SkyPortrait cinematic shots

The drones support four automatic shooting modes: flock, rocket, fade away, and orbit. You can use the Autel Sky app to add a soundtrack and filters to your video or use the pre-saved templates for quick and easy movie-making.

Then there’s the HDR mode, which rapidly snaps several photos at different exposures and stitches them together in post-production to squeeze details from shadows and highlights, no matter the lighting conditions.

Transmission range

Autel says the drones use its strongest image transmission system yet, SkyLink, to provide a transmission range of 6.2 miles at 2.7K/30fps.

EVO Nano and EVO Nano+ availability

The drones are expected to hit the market by end of October 2021.

