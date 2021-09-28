Autel’s mid-range drone series, EVO Lite, starts at $1,149

Autel Robotics has officially announced a mid-range drone series, EVO Lite, to bridge the gap between the sub-250-gram EVO Nano and the popular EVO II drones. With a maximum flight time of 40 minutes, the drone series comes in two options: The EVO Lite, which features a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor capable of 50MP stills and 4K video, and the EVO Lite+, which comes with a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor capable of 6K video and 20MP stills.

EVO Lite and EVO Lite+ price and colors

You can buy the single-battery base model of EVO Lite for $1,149, while the EVO Lite+ will carry a price tag of $1,249 without the battery bundle. Three color options are available: the classic Autel Orange, Deep Space Gray, and Arctic White.

EVO Lite+ specs and features

The Lite+ is equipped with a 1-inch CMOS image sensor and Autel’s intelligent moonlight algorithm that allow the drone to capture crisp, vibrant details at night with low noise, even when the ISO is cranked up high. An adjustable aperture from f/2.8-f/11 provides the ability to alter exposure and depth of field.

Defog mode

This handy fog penetration feature adjusts the camera’s vibrance settings and allows the drone to cut through the haze, making gloomy footage look crisp and clear. Moreover, when shooting scenes with too much contrast, the EVO Lite+ can automatically balance overexposure and underexposure to produce clearer images.

EVO Lite specs

The Autel EVO Lite comes with the world’s first 4-axis gimbal design, meaning you can also shoot vertical videos for easy editing and sharing on mobile devices.

A supersensitive 50MP camera equipped with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor adopts an RYYB color filter array design, absorbing 40% more light than traditional RGGB arrays and allowing you to capture natural scenery in all its glory.

HDR video and cinematic shots

Both EVO Lite and Lite+ drones offer HDR video and automatic shooting modes, such as flick, rocket, fade away, and orbit. You can create dramatic, professional-level shots at the touch of a button using the Autel Sky app. You can also add sounds and effects to make videos even more epic.

Subject tracking

Autel’s new drones can track fast-moving subjects with precise autofocus that locks in within milliseconds using a phase detection autofocus and dual focus algorithm, Dynamic Track 2.1.

Obstacle avoidance

The Lite series features Autel’s new ultra-wide-angle obstacle avoidance cameras. The sensors give the drones a front field of view of 150 degrees, eliminating more blind spots than traditional systems while reducing the number of cameras needed.

Autel SkyLink

Autel says that the EVO Lite series supports the company’s strongest image transmission system yet, aka SkyLink, to offer a transmission range of 7.4 miles and transmission quality of 2.7K/30fps. Even more interestingly, the Lite series supports three frequencies – 2.4/5.8/5.2GHz – to relay stunning HD video.

EVO Lite and EVO Lite+ availability

The drones are expected to hit the market by the end of October 2021, along with the new Autel EVO Nano series.

