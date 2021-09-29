Autel now offers an automatic charging station for EVO II drones

Autel has quietly announced an autonomous drone charging station for the EVO II series, EVO II RTK series, and the new EVO II Enterprise series. The EVO Nest enables Autel’s industrial drones to land, take off, and carry out consecutive missions without any human intervention.

Designed for easy outdoor deployment

The drone charging station is equipped with a retractable canopy, a glass-fiber charging board, and a built-in air conditioning system. Autel says the small and lightweight charging station has been designed in a manner that makes transportation and deployment fuss-free.

The device comes with an IP54 rating, which means you can use it in harsh outdoor conditions too – from substations to rooftops. Further, the EVO Nest provides a status display for each individual component of its modular system, which makes it easy to diagnose problems remotely.

Autel EVO Nest charging time

The unit fully recharges an Autel EVO II drone in about 45 minutes. It comes with an over-current protection mechanism that keeps the drone safe. Additional safety is provided by an electronic lock and an internal camera.

EVO Nest Automatic Flight System

Since EVO Nest is compatible with Autel’s new flight control platform, SkyCommand Center, drone operators can plan flight tasks remotely from their home office too. Overall, the EVO Nest Automatic Flight System is composed of the EVO Nest, EVO II series drones, a cloud-based service, and the SkyCommand Center software. Here’s how the system works:

The EVO Nest Automatic Flight System uses an open API interface, meaning the drone’s automatic flight algorithm can be customized based on its surroundings. Autonomous take-offs, inspections, and precision landings, all can be customized for industry-specific needs.

Once a drone receives its mission, it automatically identifies the inspection target, tracks it, and hunts for abnormalities. In the meantime, the aircraft’s flight route, gimbal angle, flight time, image capture, and frequency can be modified remotely in real-time using a 4G or 5G connection.

Multiple EVO Nests can be deployed at once to enable drones to accomplish parallel tasks in a grid system. The data collected from the aircraft, payload, as well as charging station is uploaded to the cloud for easy on-demand access.

Who is Autel EVO Nest for?

Autel foresees its new autonomous drone charging station being used for applications like powerline inspections, site monitoring, forestry inspection, agricultural monitoring, security patrol, and traffic control.

The price and availability of the Autel EVO Nest have not been disclosed yet.

