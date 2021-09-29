Autel SkyCommand Center enables remote drone control, live video monitoring

To simplify drone operations for its enterprise customers, Autel has launched a new flight-control platform. Called the SkyCommand Center, the platform allows remote operators to schedule missions and manage tasks for their drones through a computer or mobile device. They can also monitor live video in real time and access the recorded flight data at their convenience.

Autel SkyCommand Center features

Mission Planning: Plan routes and assign missions

Plan routes and assign missions Real-time Transmission: View video feed and flight data remotely in real time

View video feed and flight data remotely in real time Remote Control: Control the drone, camera angle, zoom, and other parameters remotely

Control the drone, camera angle, zoom, and other parameters remotely Data Storage: Save and manage flight mission settings, flight logs, and other data.

Save and manage flight mission settings, flight logs, and other data. Role Management: Create teams and assign roles such as administrator or pilot

Create teams and assign roles such as administrator or pilot Authority Management: Distribute operation permissions based on assigned roles

Distribute operation permissions based on assigned roles Aircraft Management: Check usage time and maintenance progress for each aircraft and battery to ensure replacements are done in a timely manner

Check usage time and maintenance progress for each aircraft and battery to ensure replacements are done in a timely manner Firmware Management: Upgrade and manage firmware in one place

Multi-channel live broadcast

Autel says the SkyCommand Center can support up to 32 live broadcasts at the same time. The drone manufacturer further claims that supported drones take only 200 milliseconds to transmit live feed at 1080p, which is a significant improvement over some of the competing products that could have delays of 8-10 seconds.

Drones supported by SkyCommand Center

The Autel SkyCommand Center supports both multi-rotor and fixed-wing models, including the EVO II series, EVO II RTK series, EVO II Enterprise, and Dragonfish series. Among these, multi-rotor models can be used in conjunction with the newly launched Autel EVO Nest to automatically perform periodic tasks.

The Autel SkyCommand Center can be deployed in two ways: through a secure cloud that stores flight logs on a stable AWS server, or through a private cloud that would store the data on the user’s local server.

