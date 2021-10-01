YouTuber accidentally reveals DJI Action 2 camera on video

YouTube influencer Peter McKinnon, famous for his photography and cinematography video tutorials, has inadvertently revealed the DJI Action 2 camera in his latest video. The accidental reveal confirms the cam’s cool new modular design and indicates the device could hit the shelves pretty soon.

We already know quite a bit about the DJI Action 2 camera, courtesy of a leaked user manual. Weighing 56 g, the device with a cube-like form factor is expected to come equipped with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and a decent f/2.8 aperture. A wide field of view of 155 degrees is also to be expected, which would be a welcome improvement over the original model’s 145-degree FOV. The camera would be able to capture 4K video at 60fps.

In the meantime, the Action 2 box that was spotted in the wild in McKinnon’s YouTube video is seen accompanied by external screen attachments, a charging cable, a tripod, and an extension rod.

DJI Action 2 camera spotted in the wild

It’s worth noting though that McKinnon has since edited the video to blur out the area where the device and accessories could be seen. Not that that matters since an eagle-eyed Twitter user, Moe K, had already grabbed a screenshot before the damage control was done.

Also read: How to prevent your GoPro 10 from overheating

With a launch date expected for later this month, Action 2 will come with DJI’s proprietary RockSteady technology that combines EIS with complex algorithms to deliver stable, shake-free footage. And this time, the video stabilization tech is going to pack in a horizon leveling feature too, as the GoPro does.

Some prominent accessories that would help to make the Action 2 camera more fun include a magnetic lanyard through which users will be able to attach the camera over their clothes, and a magnetic adapter mount that would support ball-joint mounting as well.

Read more: Autel now offers an automatic charging station for EVO II drones

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos