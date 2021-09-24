DJI Action 2 camera to feature a modular design but no 5.3K video

The DJI leak saga continues. Quick on the heels of a user manual for the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 drone popping up on the internet way ahead of its proposed launch, the complete specs of the DJI Osmo Action 2 camera have also been leaked online. Here’s what we know so far…

Leaked images, that have likely been taken from a user manual by tipster Jasper Ellens, reveal that the latest action camera from DJI would sport a cool new modular design, similar to what we have seen in the Insta360 One R – another fabulous camera that is popular with many FPV pilots.

Weighing 56 g, the camera can be used at depths of up to 10m by itself. But pair it with a waterproof case and you will be able to use the DJI Action 2 at depths of up to 60m. In the meantime, if you decide to attach an extra screen to the device, expect the weight to go up by another 64 g.

DJI is packing the camera with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and an aperture of f/2.8. A wide field of view of 155 degrees is to be expected, which would be a considerable improvement over the original model’s 145-degree FOV.

Coming to the footage, leaks suggest the action camera would be able to capture 4K video at 60fps, which is pretty decent, but not as incredible as the 5.3K video that the just-released GoPro 10 is offering at the same frame rate. You should also be able to record 2.7K video at 120fps, or a 4x slo-mo in 4K 120fps. Stills would be capped at 12MP.

With this camera, DJI is also upgrading its proprietary RockSteady technology that combines EIS with complex algorithms to deliver stable, shake-free footage. This time, DJI’s video stabilization tech should offer a horizon leveling feature too, as the GoPro does.

While we’ve already mentioned that the modular design of the new action camera would support an external screen, you should also be able to attach an external battery to the setup. The built-in LiPo battery is expected to come with a maximum run time of 52 minutes. The removable battery, on the other hand, will deliver a maximum recording time of up to 195 minutes.

DJI Action 2 camera complete specs

Check out the complete specs, including the charging time, below:

The DJI Action 2 camera is expected to release before the holiday season.

