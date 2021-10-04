You don’t need to know Chinese to enjoy these slick promo videos of Autel’s new drones

Autel Robotics has created quite a buzz with the recent announcement of two new drone series, EVO Nano and EVO Lite. Everything we’ve seen up until now has mostly been on paper, and that’s because Autel never released official promo videos of Nano and Lite for English-speaking users. Should that stop you from enjoying the action-packed Chinese-language promos though? Not in the least.

Language really is no bar in these well-produced promo videos, however, we’re giving a quick recap of the specs and features of each drone series here to help you appreciate the promos more.

Autel EVO Nano promo video

The Nano is Autel’s smallest and lightest drone yet, weighing only 249 grams. The heavily leaked EVO Nano comes with three-way obstacle avoidance – a feature that DJI is yet to introduce in its sub-250 gram drones.

The drone series comes in two versions: the Nano, which features a 1/2-inch CMOS camera sensor, and the Nano+, which is equipped with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor. The Nano+ promises great low-light photography with its RYYB color filter and a large aperture of f/1.9. Further, a PDAF + CDAF autofocus system allows subject tracking with incredible precision.

The maximum flight time for these beginner’s drones is 28 minutes. Four color options are available: the classic Autel Orange, Blazing Red, Deep Space Gray, and Arctic White.

You should be able to buy the single-battery base model of EVO Nano for $649, while the EVO Nano+ will have a price tag of $799 without the battery bundle when the drones hit the shelves by the end of October.

Autel EVO Lite promo video

With a maximum flight time of 40 minutes, this new drone series also offers two iterations: The EVO Lite, which features a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor capable of 50MP stills and 4K video, and the EVO Lite+, which comes with a 1-inch CMOS camera sensor capable of 6K video and 20MP stills. Further, the Lite+ has an adjustable aperture from f/2.8-f/11, as well as what the company is calling a “defog mode” to cut through hazy environs.

Autel’s new drones use the company’s strongest image transmission system yet, SkyLink, to provide a transmission range of 6.2 miles at 2.7K/30fps.

Three color options are available in the EVO Lite series: the classic Autel Orange, Deep Space Gray, and Arctic White.

You should be able to buy the single-battery base model of the EVO Lite for $1,149, while the EVO Lite+ will carry a price tag of $1,249 without the battery bundle. This drone series is also expected to hit the market by the end of October.

Enjoy the promo!

Read more: Oh, snap: Watch a croc chomp on documentary crew’s DJI Mini 2 drone

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos