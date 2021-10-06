Kuker-Ranken stages drone tech roadshow for grounded business users

Industrial services and equipment supplier Kuker-Ranken has decided to promote the efficiency and cost reduction attractions of drone-based technologies in a novel way: by teaming up with aircraft and application partners for an educational drone tech roadshow to demonstrate the power of mapping, surveying, maintenance, and other tools in the sky.

Operating a chain of stores across the western US, Kuker-Ranken has provided architectural, engineering, construction, and energy surveying equipment and services since 1928. In recent years it has added drone and onboard tech from DJI, Autel, Microdrones, Emlid, and Leica-Geosystems to its offer. Now the company is taking that gear and representatives from sector companies on a roadshow to demonstrate the wide-ranging and effective solutions drone tech products offer – and provide participants with direct routes to that equipment.

The free admission events will be staged in Las Vegas NV, St. George UT, Salt Lake City UT, Boise ID, Portland OR, Tacoma WA, Spokane WA, and Seattle WA, and angled to people in architecture, engineering, construction, surveying, and public safety sectors. Participants will be allowed to both watch drone flown by professional pilots, and fly the craft themselves. They’ll also see demonstrations of onboard uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) applications and sensors, and get a look at completed mapping, survey, and other datasets created from those.

Drone sector companies Autel Robotics, Microdrones, Emlid GPS, DT Research, Leica, FoxFury, and Pix4D will all send officials to participate in the roadshow, and provide various hardware for hands-on testing and ordering by swayed attendees. At the end of the educational and promotional campaign, those partaking will have a chance to win an Autel EVO II drone during a drawing. The entire tour is being overseen by events organizer and UAV consultant and service company Sundance Media Group.

The objective, say backers, is to simply make contact with and show thus far unconvinced actors from various industrial and service activities just how much drones and onboard tech can enhance the effectiveness, safety, and cost reductions of their businesses.

“We are very excited to bring the Kuker-Ranken product lineup to our customers out in the field, and to have opportunity to demonstrate how drones save time, money, provide safety buffers, act as force multipliers, and are able to operate in areas not friendly to human foot traffic,” says Douglas Spotted Eagle, chief strategy officer/robotics at Kuker-Ranken. “We’ll not only have the aircraft, but we’re also bringing the Kuker-Ranken/Sundance Media Group Mobile Aerial Operations Center to these cities, enabling the industry to see how rapidly data may be planned, captured, processed, and delivered regardless of environment.”

As an additional roadshow feature, the Sundance Media Group will provide free Part 107 training to any organization buying a drone or related product during the event. Registration is required to participate, and may be completed through this link.

