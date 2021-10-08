Hubsan says its new $1,299 drone will be ‘beyond your imagination’

If you’re planning to get a new drone this holiday season, be prepared to be spoiled for choice. DJI is set to launch the highly-anticipated Mavic 3, while Autel Robotics has already announced a range of upcoming drones targeting beginners and enthusiasts alike. And now, Hubsan is joining the fray by teasing a new $1,299 drone that is likely to come with a Micro Four Thirds sensor.

New Hubsan drone: ‘Beyond your imagination’

That’s the tagline Hubsan is using to tease the forthcoming product that it claims is “a tribute to video studio workers.”

The drone manufacturer has already dropped a teaser video (below), highlighting that its new offering will provide a “handheld shooting effect,” capturing 1080p video at 30 fps.

From the effects observed in the video, it seems likely that Hubsan is equipping the drone with a larger sensor than many other drones, likely a Four-Thirds sensor. If the drone maker is indeed able to deliver a M4/3 sensor with a $1,200 price tag, that would be very exciting.

Most mid-range drones have traditionally featured a 1-inch CMOS sensor. A larger sensor size would give videography enthusiasts better performance through superior low light capability and a wider dynamic range. Interestingly, the Mavic 3 is expected to feature two cameras, the primary being a 20 MP, 24mm f/2.8-f/11 primary camera with a Four Thirds sensor, and a 12 MP, 1/2-inch sensor secondary camera with a 160mm-equivalent telephoto lens.

In the meantime, the patent authorization for the new Hubsan product has also dropped in China, providing a detailed look into the drone design. It appears that the drone is equipped with six sets of visual sensors to provide 360-degree obstacle avoidance.





Incidentally, obstacle avoidance was touted as the top-selling feature for the newly-launched sub-250-gram Zino Mini Pro. However, that bird hasn’t quite delivered as expected, with early users reporting that they’ve been left disappointed with the video quality. Hopefully, that wouldn’t be the case here and Hubsan would finally come up with a drone that’s ready for prime time right out of the box.

