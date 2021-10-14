Citadel Defense launches new Titan brand CUAS product line

Aerial protection platform specialist Citadel Defense is keeping its recent roll of advances going by unveiling a new range of counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) products that it’s marketing under the Titan brand name.

The Titan range offers five different CUAS systems for US military-approved clients, allowing them to overcome challenges of drones and other smaller aircraft deployed on hostile missions. Enhanced with autonomous, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tech, the range is being made available to customers in military, intelligence, and homeland markets. The new product line includes the Titan Tactical Assault Kit, Titan Multi-Sensor, and Titan Drone Finder, which permits operators to locate drones, track their flight paths, and autonomously neutralize those and other threats entering the user’s defined alert zone.

The new Titan line falls into Citadel’s strategy of developing and updating low-sized, -weight, -power, and -cost CUAS assets that have been tested and proven effective during a variety of fixed, mobile, and dismounted missions.

“Our autonomous systems quickly and accurately detect, identify, track, and defeat threats without impacting legitimate UAS operations,” says Citadel CEO Christopher Williams. “This preserves freedom of action for friendly forces and security teams.”

Citadel’s open software architecture allows it to be rapidly integrated into third-party command and control platforms. When supplemented with a custom Android Team Awareness Kit software plugin, the Titan system can be autonomously monitored and controlled from virtually any spot around the globe. The Titan Drone Finder geolocates both operators and drones, and monitors UAS activity patterns for use in mission planning. The Titan Multi-Sensor integrates radar, optics, and advanced AI analytics to provide comprehensive and affordable force protection.

“Countering the small UAS threat is a team effort… (and) machines can perceive, decide, and act more quickly and accurately than humans in complex environments,” Williams explains. “Citadel solutions autonomously clear the airspace of UAS threats, keeping servicemen and servicewomen available for other important tasks in high-risk and resource-constrained environments,

San Diego-based Citadel works with clients including US Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard, and companies certified to work with government agencies.

