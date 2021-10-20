Massive DJI Action 2 camera leak reveals all

Today may be the day DJI unveils its first-ever professional camera system, but a major leak has revealed plenty about another forthcoming product: the DJI Action 2 camera. This leak contains many images of the actual product as well as detailed specifications and features. Hop on…

A few weeks ago, DroneDJ reported about a leaked user manual of the Action 2, which is set for an October 27 launch. In the meantime, the product was accidentally revealed by a YouTuber in a video. And just last week, more details emerged as the action camera showed up on the FCC database.

Now, Konrad Iturbe, a developer who likes to reverse engineer devices, has dumped several images and specs of the product on his Medium account. Here are all the deets:

Top features of DJI Action 2 camera

Magnetic versatility

4K/120fps and super-wide FOV

Portable and wearable

10m waterproof

AI editor

What has to be DJI’s most powerful action camera yet, the Action 2 is said to feature an innovative magnetic design that would let you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. Leaked images further show that the camera’s lightweight aluminum alloy body has a sleek minimalistic look with a special emphasis on the shape and angle of the lens. Let’s take a look at the images:









4K/120fps

Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

155° super-wide FOV

Enhance your perspective and gain improved depth of field with an ultra-wide 155° FOV. Action 2’s custom aspheric lens sharpens edges and reduces image distortion.

HorizonSteady

HorizonSteady keeps your footage level, no matter how wild the action gets. From go-karting to dirt biking, DJI’s latest built-in stabilization algorithm detects and corrects camera shake and rotation in real-time.

All-terrain, all action

Built tough, the Action 2 Camera Unit is drop-proof, dustproof, and waterproof at depths of up to 10 meters. And with a touchscreen and lens constructed of gorilla glass, it’s durable enough for any adventure

DJI Action 2 creative features

Timelapse

Show off your creative flair with a show-stopping timelapse. Capture the bustle of the city or storm clouds rolling in with a sped-up passage of time.

8x slow motion

A near miss, the moment of impact, or the break of a wave are all the more epic in slow-mo. With Action 2, you can even enable or disable slow motion during shooting for precise timing and more freedom.

Digital zoom

Seamlessly switch from close-ups to distance shots, even as you shoot, to add greater depth to your footage.

Front touchscreen module

The front touchscreen module is said to have been designed with vloggers in mind.

The front-facing OLED touchscreen and 4-mic Matrix Stereo let you compose videos and capture crisp audio as you narrate your adventures. And when connected, Action 2’s battery life is increased to a maximum of 160 minutes when filming.

Intelligent Audio

4-mic Matrix Stereo

Audio Zoom

Directional Audio

Power Module

When connected, Action 2 gains a microSD card slot and can film for up to 180 minutes. It’s even hot-swappable, so you can keep filming without missing a beat.

Note that only the Action 2 camera unit is waterproof. The front touchscreen module and power module are not waterproof. This means you will need to use the DJI Action 2 Waterproof Case if you intend on using the camera underwater for long periods (such as when diving) or under high water pressure conditions (such as when cliff diving).

What’s in the DJI Action 2 box?

1 x Action 2 Camera Unit

1 x Power Module

1 x Magnetic Lanyard

1 x Magnetic Adapter Mount

1 x Power Cable

Specifications

Dimensions: 39 x 39 x 22.3mm

Waterproof: 10m without case, 60m with the Waterproof Case

Weight: 56g

Touchscreen: 1.76 inches

Sensor: 1/1.7″ CMOS

Lens: FOV: 155°f/2.8

ISO Range: Photo: 100–6400, Video: 100–6400

Electronic Shutter Speed: Photo: 1/8000–30s, Video: 1/8000s

Max Photo Res: 4000×3000

Digital Zoom: Photo: 4x, Video: up to 4x

Slow Motion Zoom: 2x

Photo Res: 12MP

Video Res: 4K

Operating Time: 70minutes

Operating Time with Power Module: 180 minutes

Charging Time with Power Module: 90 minutes

