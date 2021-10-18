FCC filing explains the difference between DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones

When a company registers an unannounced product with the FCC, it becomes clear that it is ready for release. DJI’s latest FCC filings, however, contain a rather interesting detail – the difference between the Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine drones.

DJI’s latest drone, the long-awaited Mavic 3, is going to double the fun for prosumers with two cameras instead of one. But along with two cameras, the drone will also come in two versions:

The Mavic 3 base model (Fly More combo optional)

The higher-end Mavic 3 Cine model

In the FCC filings, these versions are identified as L2A and L2P, respectively.

What caught our attention was that only the L2P – the Mavic 3 Cine – was tested by the US government agency because:

According to the declaration from the applicant [DJI], the electrical circuit design, layout, components used, internal wiring and functions were identical for the above models. The difference between L2P and L2A is that the memory is different. L2P has one more SSD than L2A.

Here’s a screengrab from the report:

DroneDJ reported this difference earlier based on information from sources. The Mavic 3 Cine model will feature an internal SSD and a 1 Gbps high-speed data cable that would allow the data to be downloaded quickly and more conveniently than yanking out microSD cards.

The Cine version will also come with a brand new remote controller, dubbed DJI RC Pro. This smart controller goes beyond the regular controller to maximize the outdoor flying experience with the Mavic 3 or other aircraft equipped with DJI’s proprietary video transmission system OcuSync 3.0. It would allow the drone to transmit HD video in real-time up to a distance of 15km, or almost 10 miles.

Here’s a more detailed comparison between the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine versions:

All in all, with a November 5 launch date, Mavic 3 is set to offer serious improvements over the Mavic 2 Pro, which is now three years old. Stay tuned to DroneDJ for more details as we approach the announcement date.

