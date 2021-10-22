How many drones does it take to screw in a lightbulb? One, with ‘Interstellar’ soundtrack

In a wonderful display of ingenuity, and some exceptional piloting skills, a TikTok video has finally answered the one existential question on every drone enthusiast’s mind: How many drones does it take to change a lightbulb?

The short answer is one – provided you have a drone pilot with the hand-eye coordination of a bomb disposal squad and Hans Zimmer’s No Time for Caution playing in the background.

Set to a sound clip of one of the most unforgettable segments of the Academy Award-winning sci-fi film Interstellar, the viral video manages to capture every bit of the roller-coaster of emotions you’d have witnessed during the movie’s iconic docking scene.

As he gets a DJI Mavic Mini carrying a lightbulb fixed atop a cork near to the ceiling socket, the TikToker displays the same level of audacity as Joseph A. Cooper when he lined up the Ranger ship underneath the Endurance mothership. We get to witness the action from up close, thanks to an Insta 360 camera, which is also fixed atop the sub-250-gram drone.

Little surprise then that the video has garnered thousands of views across multiple social media platforms.

Video of drone screwing in a lightbulb goes viral

Wondering what happens next and how the drone is detached from the bulb? You’re not alone. The internet has some theories…

Sadly, the pilot of this incredible operation was Matt Damon. As you can see the video cut off before the ship disengaged from the socket. Damon is trapped and we need to send out a $500 billion rescue mission. #BringHimHome — Vic DiGital (@VicDiGital) October 20, 2021

