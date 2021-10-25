DJI Fly iOS app receives major update ahead of Mavic 3 launch

DJI Fly, the app you’d need to fly the forthcoming Mavic 3 drone, has received a fresh update (version 1.4.12) for iOS devices.

This update packs in some noteworthy features that were made available to Android devices earlier this month.

And while it’s worth mentioning that early Android users faced some issues with the update, primarily a broken compass that DJI had to fix with a patch, those who have tested the new DJI Fly iOS version report it to be free of any bugs.

What’s new in DJI Fly version 1.4.12 for iOS

Firstly, you’d want this update if you’ve upgraded to iOS 15 that comes packaged into the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Mini, as well as the newest iPad and iPad Mini.

And while that in itself is a big enough reason to upgrade the app, switching to version 1.4.12 would also allow you to stream live video from your DJI Air 2S, Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, Mini SE, Mavic Mini, and DJI FPV drone models. Awesome!

For the live stream feature, the drone manufacturer is using Adobe-owned communication protocol, RTMP, or Real-Time Messaging Protocol. In this, your smartphone’s internet connection would serve as the uplink. Look for the new feature under the “Transmission” tab.

The app would ask you for a “Stream URL” and a “Stream Key” to establish a connection, and you’d get the ability to choose between 720p and 1080p resolution and 5 Mbps or 3 Mbps bitrate.

That’s not all. DJI Fly’s latest update also adds support to view the drone video cached before a loss of image transmission signal. You’ll find that feature under Find My Drone and it could prove to be pretty useful in locating a lost drone.

And as usual, DJI has fixed certain issues to optimize the overall app quality. The iOS app update weighs 490.8 MB and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.

The next version of this app is likely to add support for the long-awaited DJI Mavic 3 drone. Stay tuned for an update on that!

