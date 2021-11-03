FPV Wizard returns to race the coasters at a Minnesota amusement park

FPV drone wizard Jay Christensen is back with another adrenalin rush of a video. This time, he took his drone and goggles to a Minnesota amusement park to roll with the roller coasters.

Fans of Jay’s work will always remember his famous Bryant Lake Bowl video that almost redefined what an FPV drone could do – and he did it in one take. This time, he’s flown the Valleyfield amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota. Just before it closed for the season, he zipped around the 125-acre site for a speedy view of some of its eight roller coasters.

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, Christensen flies over the coasters, nearly soaks his drone in the spray of the log flume, and hesitates with the other thrill-seekers at the top of a sudden-drop ride.

It’s unlikely this video will get the more than 2 million views his Bryant Lake Bowl received, but it’s not like he’s lost any of his skill. He told KARE TV it took only a few practice runs to nail the bowling alley shoot.

One take Jay

FPV drone wizard Jay Christensen is back

“We probably did 10 takes with the camera running,” Christensen says. “The first few, the timing was way off and we would get to a certain part and the bowler wouldn’t be there, or maybe the drone was a little out of position, so it was cool to see, halfway through the process, how we had to kind of re-structure everything.”

As the pilot for JayByrdFilms, Christensen has also scored big props for his work on a tour through the historic Glensheen mansion.

This latest video is familiar ground for Christensen, if you don’t remember his one-shot take through the Mall of America, here it is again:

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos