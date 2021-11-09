BlueHalo acquires counter-drone specialist Citadel Defense

Citadel Defense, a San Diego-based developer of AI-powered counter-drone solutions, has been acquired by BlueHalo, a mid-market defense innovation company backed by Arlington Capital Partners’ $1.7 billion investment fund.

Citadel Defense has been on a roll this year. The company has bagged multimillion-dollar government contracts, launched new products and software, and moved into a huge corporate campus.

Founded in 2016, Citadel’s team of engineers and data scientists have found their niche in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to enable operators to locate drone threats, track flight paths, and autonomously neutralize threats. And that is something BlueHalo wants to add to its rapidly expanding national security platform that includes products such as the Locust Laser Weapon System and Argus Perimeter Security Solution.

Indicating that the increasing sophistication and widespread availability of drones represents a threat vector that’s increasingly becoming a top priority for many organizations, Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo, says:

Citadel has established itself as a leader in the counter-drone market and continues to innovate at a pace necessary to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat environment. The combination of Citadel and BlueHalo’s unique technologies, deep mission intimacy, and systematic approach to innovation will accelerate our technology roadmap and allow us to rapidly field technologies critical to the warfighter.

Chris Williams, CEO of Citadel, adds:

Under the BlueHalo platform, our new and existing customers will benefit from an expanded set of capabilities, talent, and resources to achieve greater mission impact. We are excited to join an innovative company that we know will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.

