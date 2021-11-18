‘Christmas Capital of Texas’ has two drone shows planned for December

Home to more than 1,400 unique and traditional holiday events spread across 40 days, Grapevine holds an official trademark for being the “Christmas Capital of Texas.” And this year, along with the sparkle of millions of lights, enormous decorations, and animated characters, the town is playing host to two Christmas-themed drone light shows.

Grapevine’s first-ever “Merry & Bright Christmas Drone Show” will take place on December 11 and December 18 at 8 p.m. A fleet of 160 drones, managed by Texas-based drone show organizers Sky Elements, will create Christmas magic in the sky over Main Street in front of Grapevine Main Station (815 S. Main St.).

When it comes to organizing holiday drone shows, Sky Elements really knows its stuff. For Halloween 2021, the company sent 150 drones up in downtown Dallas sky to create formations that included pumpkins, ghosts, flying witches, spider webs, tombstones, and more. You can watch a video from that performance here.

In the meantime, Grapevine town website stresses that the drone shows will begin promptly at 8 p.m. and will last eight to nine minutes.

Visitors are encouraged to show up early, park at the Grapevine Main garage, and view the show from Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station. Meanwhile, reserved seating is also being made available for $25 per seat, which would include a $10 gift card to the show’s sponsor Harvest Hall and provide a prime viewing spot for the show.

And to add to the holiday cheer, Victorian carolers will be performing Christmas classics from 7-9 p.m. at Peace Plaza as well.

