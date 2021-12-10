Online drone deals abound with only 14 shopping days left

With only two weeks left before Christmas, DroneDJ figured it was time to make another round of the main sites selling drones and take note of any nice sale prices still to be had. What follows is our best-of list of discounts still out there with only 14 shopping days left.

As is often the case, online retailers appear to be luring browsing eyes to their wider range of drones with sale prices on popular DJI craft, resulting in significant cuts on various models across all sites.

B&H, for example, has a DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with an RC Pro remote controller on sale at $1,749 – a serious $749 savings over its usual $2,498 price. The compact and foldable UAV is equipped with a 3-axis gimbal, four remote antennae, and OcuSync 3.0 technology providing a stable, live feed from up to 7.5 miles away. The RC Pro makes piloting an easier task, and the 5.5″ 1080p 10-point touchscreen, gives the operator control of what the craft beams back.

Chez B&H is also selling a DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at $100 off, or $399. Along with the drone, remote, and trio of batteries, the pack includes three sets of spare propellers, 360° propeller guards, a two-way charging hub, and a pair of spare control sticks, among other goodies.

The folks at Adorama are similarly fishing with DJI bait, including a Mini 2 Drone Bundle for $499 – a 35% savings over its usual $692.89 price. The includes a 64GB microSD card, shoulder bag, and selection of Corel PC software. The Mini 2 takes 4K video at 30fps with a maximum bitrate of 100Mbps, but it can also shoot lower resolution video for content creators needing higher frame rates.

Also on offer at Adorama is a DJI Mini 2 Drone Fly More Combo Bundle with the same extras as above, plus a landing pad, for $599. With its usual price running $832.89, that’s an economy of $233.89.

Deals involving other brands in include a 29% discount for a Hubsan Zino 2 Plus Standard Version Ultra HD 4K quadcopter with a 3-axis gimbal. That’s a 180-buck savings off its regular $629 price, at a decidedly lighter $449.

For shoppers willing to make even larger economies by laying out bigger bucks in the purchase, Adorama is also offering an Autel Robotics EVO II V1 dual L 640 Rugged Bundle at a cool $2,000 reduction of its usual $9,998 price. That package also comes with Pix4Dreact software.

Amazon has several noteworthy drone deals on offer, including a de rigueur DJI write-down on a Phantom 4 Pro Plus V2.0. The $2,049 sale price is $150 off the usual, and includes the UAV’s onboard 20MP camera, 1″ CMOS Sensor, 4K H.265 video, 3-axis gimbal, and a remote with a 5.5″ screen.

The site is also featuring a Parrot PF728000 ANAFI drone at $539, a $169.90 discount off its usual $699.90. The UAV is outfitted with a 4K HDR camera offering f/2.4 wide angle ASPH lens, HDR, and up to 2.8 times digital zoom.

Rounding out the best of the current Amazon offers is a Husban Zino Mini Drone at a 10% discount from its usual $495 price using an online coupon. The unit comes with a 4K camera on a 3-axis gimbal that takes 48MP photos and 10KM HD video.

