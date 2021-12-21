Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak to intro new drone racing STEM program in 2022

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak’s tech-focused K-12 education organization, Woz ED, plans to debut a new STEM program, “Science of Drone Racing”, for middle school students in 2022.

A testimony to the growing influence of the sport on young fans, the “Science of Drone Racing” course will teach kids how to build, code, and fly racing drones through physical kits and esports-style programming competitions.

A collaborative effort

Woz ED’s new drone program is bringing together several industry leaders. The curriculum is being designed in collaboration with professional drone racing property Drone Racing League (DRL), while drone solutions and systems developer Draganfly is expected to leverage aspects of its drone pilot training program to inspire young operators. Robotify, a virtual platform that teaches students about coding using robots, is also coming on board to teach the science behind drone racing through a code learning curriculum and virtual racing competitions.

With the US expected to add 100,000 new drone jobs by 2025, Woz ED expanding its existing drone program to offer specialized courses like this one was only a matter of time.

“We’ve been educating students through interactive drone kits for years now, and the number one request we get from schools is to make a racing drone kit,” says Wozniak. “The Drone Racing League has a tremendous influence on young sports fans and future tech innovators, and we’re excited to team up to create a drone racing curriculum that ensures learners are job-ready for the most in-demand tech sector openings.”

In addition to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders through educational courses, DRL also plans to arrange special viewing parties where students can watch professional pilots compete. DRL President Rachel Jacobson adds:

We look forward to partnering with top companies and philanthropic organizations to help kids discover new passions and career opportunities in tech and science while shaping the industry to be more diverse and inclusive.

Meanwhile, Draganfly – who recently joined DRL as a founding partner of DRL Labs, an innovation hub to develop groundbreaking drone technology – is extending its partnership with the league to also consult on DRL Academy, ensuring authenticity and credibility to course content. Draganfly executives will also serve as ambassadors for the program to highlight drone-related industries and career opportunities.

