CES hopes and dreams: Flying Autel Nano and Lite, Skydio, Sony, and Paris Hilton?

CES 2022 is back in person this year (at least for now), and we hope to see some great new gadgets on display and share them with you. Yifei and Seth discussed what they were looking forward to in the latest DroneDJ video on our YouTube channel.

Hands on with Autel’s new Nano and Lite drones

Autel will show off its new Nano and Lite lineup of drones at CES this year – these new drones will be available to test fly at the company’s booth this year. While we hoped they would have already been available for pre-order by now, at least we can give you our thoughts on the new drones before you put the $650-$1000 down on one.

Is Skydio announcing anything?

Skydio is the interesting company coming to CES this year. The company hasn’t announced any new products, so what we will see at Skydio’s booth is unknown. Our theory is there might be a new drone in the works. The Skydio 2 came out two years ago, and the first Skydio drone two years before that, which would make the Skydio 3 due for an announcement; however, COVID-19 and now the chip and supply chain shortages could have pushed any development back. The only way to find out what they are up to is by checking out its booth in January so stay tuned.

Hopefully Sony’s booth will feature its Airpeak drone

One of the bigger drones to be announced this year was Sony’s Airpeak. The professional filmmaker-focused drone is a first for the company and should already be shipping to customers. However, we haven’t seen or heard much about its capabilities. Sony is a featured exhibitor at the show this year, so a large presence is expected. Hopefully, alongside its mirrorless cameras and countless other products, Sony will show off its Airpeak drone publicly for the first time. Even if they don’t, I hope someone will talk to us about some of the missing specs we want.

WTF is Paris Hilton doing at CES?

Okay, so for fun, we looked through the featured speakers’ page on the CES website – filled with a sea of industry leaders and innovators was someone we didn’t expect, Paris Hilton. Apparently, Hilton has been getting her feet wet with cryptocurrencies and will be a part of a keynote called “NFT, WTF!?” So if you are still planning to attend CES this year and want to maybe learn a little about the world of NFT’s from the social media queen herself, this is for you.

Make sure to subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel, so you never miss any new video, and make sure to catch our weekly livestream rounding up the week’s top stories.

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos