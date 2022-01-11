Autel video shows EVO Nest automatic drone charging station features

Autel Robotics is finally ready to make some noise about EVO Nest, an autonomous drone charging station that enables EVO II industrial drones to land, take off, and carry out consecutive missions without any human intervention.

While the product quietly showed up on Autel’s official website in September 2021, the drone maker is now showing off EVO Nest capabilities with a new video.

Designed for easy transportation and fuss-free deployment, the EVO Nest docking station is equipped with a retractable canopy, a glass-fiber charging board, and a built-in air conditioning system. The new Autel product comes with an IP54 rating, which means you can easily deploy it in harsh outdoor conditions too.

Further, the EVO Nest provides a status display for each individual component of its modular system, which makes diagnosing any potential issues remotely quite easy.

Autel says the unit can fully recharge an EVO II drone in about 45 minutes. The company has also put an overcurrent protection mechanism in place to keep your drones safe. Additional safety against theft and vandalism is provided by an electronic lock and an internal camera.

It’s worth highlighting that EVO Nest is compatible with Autel’s new flight control platform, SkyCommand Center. The system uses an open API interface that not only allows drone operators to plan flight tasks remotely, but autonomous take-offs, inspections, and precision landings can all be customized for industry-specific needs. Meanwhile, several parameters including the aircraft’s flight route, gimbal angle, flight time, and image capture frequency can be modified remotely in real time using a 4G or 5G connection.

Multiple EVO Nests can be deployed at once to enable drones to accomplish parallel tasks in a grid system. The data collected from the aircraft, payload, as well as charging station is uploaded to the cloud for easy on-demand access.

Autel foresees its new autonomous drone charging station being used for applications like power line inspections, site monitoring, forestry inspection, agricultural monitoring, security patrol, and traffic control.

