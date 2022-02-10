Drone Harmony iOS app is finally here

Drone mission planning platform Drone Harmony has finally released an iOS app. You can now execute flights planned in the Drone Harmony software platform on iPhones and iPads running iOS 14.0 or later.

The new app, available on the App Store here, will be able to synchronize with the Drone Harmony cloud to execute flight missions planned in the web app. With the upcoming updates, the Switzerland-based startup will add all other features common to its mobile applications, including a 3D interface, in-app mission planning, and additional map tools.

It should also be noted that currently missions cannot be executed in the virtual stick control mode. This means that some drones (such as the DJI Mavic Mini, Mavic Air 2, and Spark) and missions including panorama waypoints are not supported at the moment. The support of this flight mode will also be included in an upcoming update.

Drone Harmony’s iOS app release news comes on the heels of a $1.6 million fundraising round and partnership with a German software integration platform, FlyNex. Highlighting that their software is used to plan and execute more than 150,000 drone flights around the globe every year, Martin Fuchsberger, company cofounder and CEO, says Drone Harmony is on a mission to accelerate innovation in its flight planning products.

Read more: Coverdrone insurance claims data uncovers most common risks with drone flying

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos