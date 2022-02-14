The Buzz Podcast: Drone Insurance reviews accident data, Skydio’s 100 Million Contract, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
- Coverdrone insurance claims data uncovers most common risks with drone flying
- Skydio wins US Army’s $100 million small drone recon contract
- Dronetag Mini add-on device offers Remote ID compliance for older drones
Video of the week
This video comes from Yifei’s AlterX Acadamy, where her team helped document the destruction of two smokestacks.
