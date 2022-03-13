DJI iOS Mobile SDK for Mini 2, Air 2S, Mini SE drones is finally here

More than two months after its Android counterpart was released, DJI has finally made the Mobile SDK version 4.16 for iOS available to developers. The highly-awaited update enables third-party automated flight planning apps such as Litchi and Maven to add features not natively present in DJI Mini 2, DJI Mini SE, and DJI Air 2S drones.

What is DJI Mobile SDK (MSDK) for iOS?

The DJI MSDK for iOS is a software development kit that gives developers easy access to the latent capabilities of DJI drones. Essentially, the SDK simplifies the application development process for developers by automatically handling lower-level functionalities such as flight stabilization, battery management, signal transmission, and communication.

This way, third-party developers for DJI drones can straightaway get down to making apps more useful for operators without worrying about the nitty-gritty of robotics and embedded systems.

Mobile SDK for DJI Mini 2, Mini SE, Air 2S drones

The Android Mobile SDK supporting some of DJI’s most popular and affordable consumer drones – Mini 2, Mini SE, and Air 2S – came out on Dec 29, 2021. At the time, DJI had said it may take up to March 31, 2022, to make the iOS counterpart available because of some ongoing issues with Apple.

So, while the company may have delivered the iOS MSDK a couple of weeks ahead of its promised deadline, many DJI pilots who use iPhones and iPads to fly their drones have spent the last few months being envious of Android users enjoying features such as subject tracking, waypoints, and “follow me” mode.

It’s worth noting that the good folks at Litchi have been working around the clock and have already pushed out an update to their iOS app. Meanwhile, many other third-party developers are in the beta testing phase and should announce compatibility soon.

