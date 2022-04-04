Of rolling hills and snow-covered railways: UK drone pilots deliver award-winning shots

After reviewing over 800 stunning entries, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced four winners for its drone photography competition: #ShotOnMyDrone. Here are the amazing drone photos that showcase the beautiful towns, cities, and countryside of the UK in all their glory.

The competition was designed to both highlight the extraordinary shots drones can capture and educate people on how to use drones safely. The overall winner of the competition, and of the urban night category, is Andy Wells, who captures the liveliness of a Poole roundabout (above) illuminated in the darkness by surrounding cars and buildings.

The award for the best countryside shot has been picked up by Glen Cairns, whose photo of the Glenfinnan railway viaduct on the West Highland Line in Scotland captures the area’s astounding natural beauty.

For the Christmas image award, Steve Banner’s shot of Little Haywood Staffordshire in December captured the town as it was covered by snow, transporting viewers back to the joy of the festive period.

Andy Betts took home the urban day category award for his vibrant image taken in Kent, featuring a striking rainbow of trucks.

In the final category, it came down to the employees at NATS, the main air traffic control provider in the UK, to select a winner. Matt Hoyland’s stunning photograph of the Menai Strait in North Wales made the cut and will now be displayed at one of the NATS’s key centers.

The entries were judged by CAA chair and keen photographer Sir Stephen Hillier; Anna Henly, an award-winning professional photographer, drone pilot, and photography tutor; and the editor of the Royal Aeronautical Society’s Aerospace magazine, Tim Robinson.

The winning images, all captured from 400 feet or below, are being exhibited at the prestigious London headquarters of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

