How much will the DJI Mini 3 cost?

The rumored DJI Mini 3 is expected to launch later this month. Following a massive video leak that has revealed at least four major features of the highly-awaited drone, a DJI tipster has shared the pricing for the entire Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro series. And according to this leak, the Mini 3’s price tag is going to be anything but “mini.”

Regular DJI investigator Jasper Ellens is suggesting that the Mini 3 could come with a steep price hike – just like the recent Mavic 3 drone. The leaker has apparently gotten his hands on the Chinese pricing list for the entire series, which allows us to give a ballpark estimation of what the prices could look like in the US.

First, here’s the DJI Mini 3 price list shared by Ellens:

Now, we know a direct currency conversion will not be a good indicator of the price because there are factors like import taxes and duties that must be taken into consideration. As such, these could be the estimated prices for DJI’s upcoming sub-250-gram drone:

Version DJI Mini 3 DJI Mini 3 Pro Standard $549 $699 + Fly More Combo $799 $949 + DJI RC $1,099 $1,249

As you likely know, the Fly More Combo comes with two extra batteries, spare propellers, and accessories that make flying easier and more enjoyable. Ultimately, purchasing the Fly More Combo turns out to be cheaper than buying drone accessories separately.

In the meantime, notice that the Chinese pricing list distinguishes one of the versions as that coming with “DJI RC” and not the DJI RC Pro, which was launched alongside the Mavic 3. It’s possible that this remote controller is a more basic version of the RC Pro providing the primary benefit of a built-in screen and pre-installed DJI apps.

While Mini 3 is rumored to launch later this month, DJI is busy ushering in the spring season with a new sale that discounts the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo (20% off plus free accessories) as well as the DJI FPV drone (23% off). You can click here to see DJI’s entire Spring Sale catalog.

