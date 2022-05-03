Drone light show provider adopts anti-drone tech to make events safer

Germany-based Nocturne Drones, which specializes in putting together dazzling drone light shows for customers such as E.ON, Xbox, and the state of Saxony-Anhalt on the Day of German Unity, is announcing the formation of a new business unit to protect its events from unauthorized aircraft. Joining forces with San Francisco’s Dedrone, the company is establishing Nocturne Drone Defense Systems to integrate drone detection systems inside its drone show control vehicles.

Nocturne Drones recently broke a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive formations of drones. The company says its engineering team is also developing additional counterintelligence solutions for various applications. As Jens Hillenkötter, managing director of Nocturne Drones, explains:

Safety is our top priority. Since we often work in sensitive areas, it is our aim to make our shows even safer and to offer our customers complete protection against drones from a single source. In view of the ever-increasing danger posed by drones at events, we chose to partner with Dedrone, the world’s leading provider of airspace security.

Dedrone’s cloud-based system can detect, identify, locate, and mitigate nearly 300 different types of drones, including homemade drones. The company works with clients in 35 countries around the world, including military, government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, airports, correctional facilities, stadiums, major events, and corporations.

Stressing that drone light shows are one of the most exciting uses for drones today, Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, says:

To ensure a flawless show and to protect spectators and airspace, safety must come first. We are delighted to be working with Nocturne Drones to ensure they can continue to perform world-class drone shows with the highest level of safety.

