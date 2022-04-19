This portable drone detection unit can be deployed anywhere in less than 30 mins

Counter-drone specialist Dedrone has launched a portable drone detection unit, DedroneRapidResponse, that can identify, locate, and analyze nearly 300 drone types. The company says it has developed this sophisticated technology following the requirements presented by St. Petersburg Police Department for the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix, an IndyCar motor race.

Dedrone’s new AI-powered solution is designed primarily for use at large public events, such as sports, parades, concerts, etc. It is being offered in the form of a mobile platform attached to a tower, which can be anywhere from 30 to 50 feet in height. This means you’d need an SUV or truck to tow and maneuver the unit on a trailer.

Dedrone says its drone spotting tower can be deployed in under 30 minutes and offers a range of five kilometers through a multi-layered solution with two cameras to track multiple drones simultaneously.

Pinpointing rogue drones with the help of cloud-enabled software, DedroneRapidResponse provides insights into a drone’s load and the pilot’s location as soon as the aircraft is turned on. This information, the company says, is what security teams need to get a headstart on a pilot about to fly into a “no-fly zone.”

Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, explains:

Most police departments and city administrations know they have a significant public safety risk from malicious drones, having seen the issue at either an airport, stadium or public event in their jurisdiction. We created DedroneRapidResponse to address the many instances where drone detection needs to be truly multi-layered yet agile and adaptive, such as special events or other large outdoor gatherings.

St. Petersburg Police Department’s Chief Anthony Holloway says the new drone detection technology was trialed as part of the department’s commitment to ensuring that the entire community remains safe and secure. Here’s Holloway:

The Firestone Grand Prix is an international event, equivalent to the Super Bowl or World Series for the St. Petersburg community. It requires a strong police presence to ensure the safety of our citizens and all participants in the race. Dedrone was the ideal partner to help us provide an ‘eye in the sky’ and protect against illegal drones in the no-fly zone.

