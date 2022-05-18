Drone flying over Tesla Giga Berlin forces passenger airplane to reroute

Ishveena Singh -
Drone incidentTesla
tesla giga berlin drone

A passenger aircraft approaching the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) last week was forced to maneuver to avoid a drone in its path, German news media is reporting. According to Brandenburg police, the drone in question was flying some 3,000 feet (1,000 meters) above the premises of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin which is located close to the airport.

The incident took place on the morning of Saturday, May 14, when the crew of a passenger plane spotted a drone dangerously close to the airport. As a result, landings were prohibited for 30 minutes.

While neither the make of the drone nor its operator could be identified, police pointed out that the Tesla factory, who the drone appeared to be spying on, came under the airport no-fly zone.

Now, exemptions can be granted to drones flying under 164 feet (50 meters), but this incident will be investigated as “dangerous interference with air traffic” since the drone over the Tesla factory was flying at a prohibited altitude.

Drone flyovers of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, as well as other production facilities, are nothing new. A teenager that goes by the name “Tesla Kid” on YouTube started flying drones over the Berlin Gigafactory when it was still under construction in 2020. At one point, the police almost arrested him for doing so, saying he did not have the necessary permission to fly. However, the incident caught Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attention and he almost immediately permitted Tesla Kid to fly over the Gigafactory.

It’s not known whether any of the earlier drone flights have interfered with passenger aircraft traffic at BER airport, but it’s worth highlighting that new European drone regulations mandate all camera drones – even those with a take-off weight of under 250 grams – to be registered unless they are categorized as a “toy”.

Read more: DJI Fly app adds support for Mini 3 Pro as new drone firmware drops

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

Drone incident

Tesla

About the Author

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.
Another drone intrusion (briefly) halted Gatwick flight...
Tesla releases drone video taken inside Giga Berlin
From Rome to Pisa: Incidents of tourists crashing drone...
This portable drone detection unit can be deployed anyw...
Ocean Alliance flying DJI M210 drones for aerial taggin...
Drone carrying guns from US gets stuck in tree in Canad...
Did this police drone crash help DJI improve the M300?
Drone show at Tesla's 'CyberRodeo' event in Texas
Show More Comments