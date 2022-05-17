DJI Fly app adds support for Mini 3 Pro as new drone firmware drops

The DJI Fly app has finally received an update a lot of us have been waiting for: The app now supports the new DJI Mini 3 Pro. At the same time, the Mini 3 Pro drone’s first firmware update is also being rolled out, unlocking features such as obstacle sensing and the full suite of intelligent shooting modes.

As some lucky customers begin to receive their Mini 3 Pros, the DJI Fly app has been updated to add support for the drone. Look out for v1.6.1 – it’s what you will need to activate your Mini 3 Pro. After powering on the aircraft and the remote controller, simply follow the on-screen prompts to activate the drone using the DJI Fly app.

A prompt will also appear in DJI Fly, letting you know that new firmware for the drone and RC is available. The aircraft firmware you want is v01.00.0100, while your DJI RC-N1 remote controller should be updated to firmware v04.14.0117 and the DJI RC remote controller to firmware v01.00.0100.

Here’s everything that’s packed in this firmware update:

Adds True Vertical Shooting

Adds FocusTrack

Adds APAS 4.0 (Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems)

Adds Hyperlapse

Adds MasterShots

Adds QuickShots

Adds QuickTransfer

Adds Panorama

Adds 4K/48fps, 4K/50fps, and 4K/60fps

Adds 1080p/120fps to Slow Motion

Greatly improved image quality

Optimized flight stability

DJI has clearly spent a lot of time rethinking what an ultra-lightweight aerial camera can achieve. The Mini 3 Pro is a portable, powerful drone that comes packed with imaging versatility, excellent flight capability, and plenty of smart features that allow you to fly mini but create big.

However, one controversial aspect of the Mini 3 Pro release has been its availability. While several buyers are seeing their shipping dates being pushed back, many have also begun to receive the drone this week.

