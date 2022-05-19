DJI RS3 leaked photo shows gimbal could be ready sooner than expected

The DJI RS3, according to leakers, is the next product we expect the company will release this year. The first photo of DJI’s RS3 has surfaced, showing what looks to be a finished product.

DJI RS3 leaked photo shows no radical design change

The leaked DJI RS3 photo by DealsDrone shows that it will look pretty much the same as the RS2 did. Unfortunately, DealsDrone’s photo only shows the gimbal portion, leaving out the handle portion. But, don’t worry, all the cool stuff is in the gimbal section anyways, so what can we see?

Well, not much. The RS3 looks very similar to its previous iteration, which is probably a good thing for many. With a similar design, you won’t need to familiarize yourself with a new system. Allowing for videographers to own each and be able to switch back and forth between the two.

We do see a new switch added on the RS3’s right side of the control portion. Most likely for easy switching between different shooting modes. Other than that, the control ring and front function button look to be the same. It also still features the quick connect slots for screens or a focus ring. Hopefully we will start getting more photos leaked of the RS3 and get a better of idea of what DJI is up to.

What features should the RS3 have

How do you improve on the already excellent RS2 product? Of course, lighter weight, improved battery performance, and more smart features are always a welcome addition. But what else is there to add?

It would be nice to see DJI implement tech from their Ronin 4D camera into the RS3. Active Track Pro would be one piece nice to expand into the gimbal if it can be used with external cameras. A fantastic addition could be lidar autofocus. While autofocus on mirrorless cameras has become top-notch, having the lidar sensor would be a welcoming touch.

What do you want to be added to the DJI RS3? Let us know in the comments below.

