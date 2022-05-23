Skydio drones now live-stream to public safety agencies using Axon Respond

Skydio and Axon’s strategic partnership is coming along rather nicely. Public safety agencies flying Skydio drones and using Axon Respond real-time operations platform can now access live video feeds from their Skydio 2 and Skydio X2 aircraft for better situational awareness.

Drones can be an incredible asset for emergency responders, enabling greater safety, quicker response time, and better decision-making. At the same time, videos and images captured by drones help contribute to the accuracy of evidence reporting, while increasing transparency and ensuring accountability across public safety organizations.

As such, this critical new integration of Skydio drones into Axon Respond is the next logical step in the partnership which has previously enabled Skydio operators to automatically upload photos and video captured on their aircraft to the Axon Evidence platform.

Future plans include bringing integration with Axon Air so that Skydio users can closely monitor drone hardware, pilots, mission logs, etc. Currently, the Axon Air program supports DJI, Parrot, and Autel drones only.

Axon Air general manager, Aydin Ghajar, explains that the goal behind joining forces with Skydio is to provide first responders with “increased flexibility” in how they utilize situational awareness. Here’s Ghajar:

This partnership reaffirms Axon’s commitment to ensuring everyone gets home safe by offering first responders a more effective method of gaining situational awareness and gathering evidence.

Skydio, meanwhile, is quick to stress on its blog that one of the drones that have become newly compatible with Axon (Skydio X2) is NDAA compliant and that itself is worthy of celebration:

For the first time, agencies across the country will benefit from Skydio’s unmatched ease of use and obstacle avoidance, with seamless integration with the complete suite of Axon’s software. And because Skydio drones are built here in the US, a future proof, trusted solution that doesn’t introduce security risk to our communities.

Skydio CEO Adam Bry sums up by saying that the integrations with Axon Evidence, Respond, and Air “culminate an incredibly successful strategic partnership” which has brought together market-leading solutions to give customers even more effective methods of gaining situational awareness as well as gathering and managing evidence.

