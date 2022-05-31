Spright, Synerjet partner on healthcare drone deliveries in Brazil

Medical drone delivery operator Spright is teaming up with Latin America aviation company Synerjet in what they believe will be a major step toward expanding access to healthcare services across Brazil.

The two firms agreed this month to ready their effort to speed and improve distribution of medical supplies across Brazil and its population of 212 million people. In doing so, Synerjet will rely on its experience in the region to identify potential healthcare customers, establish an effective series of aerial routes, and provide 19 delivery drones that Spright will operate. The partners plan to have preparations necessary to launch services later this year or by early 2023.

Last year, Synerjet became a strategic partner of German delivery drone company Wingcopter, and added its UAVs to the stable of airplanes, helicopters, and other vehicles it operates.

Though, like the US, most of Brazil’s population lives in urban areas with ample medical services, the sizeable 13% of the total living in remote rural areas represents the target demographic for the new drone delivery of healthcare services. The approach mirrors activities Spright has established in the US since it was founded by aerial services parent company Air Methods.

“We are excited to partner with Synerjet to build an air medical transport business that serves the Brazilian healthcare market,” said Spright president Joe Resnik. “I am confident that Synerjet’s infrastructure, equipment, and knowledge of Brazilian flight regulations coupled with the professionalism and capabilities of Spright will combine to produce a winning formula that will benefit Brazil’s healthcare providers and large population.”

Up until now, Spright has operated its US healthcare delivery networks flying Wingcopter 198 drones. In their Brazilian operation, it will fly new UAVs under development with Synerjet.

To that end, the companies will launch two proof-of-concept drone projects in July to test capabilities, collect environmental data, and promote their drone delivery service company’s in Brazil’s healthcare market.

“Thanks to this partnership, drones will be able to deliver critical healthcare products and supplies to even the most remote sections of Brazil,” said José Eduardo Brandão, CEO of Synerjet. “We are looking forward to working with Spright to build a medical drone business in Brazil that will improve healthcare and save lives.”

