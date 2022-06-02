AirVuz offering XDynamic Evolve 2 in June drone video contest

AirVuz is teaming up with XDynamics, with the drone video and photography sharing platform offering one of its partner’s state-of-the-art UAVs to winners of its monthly aerial imaging contest.

AirVuz, which awards winning pilots of its weekly competitions $250, will be handing over an XDynamics Evolve 2 aerial imaging platform to the best drone video submitted this month. The objective, the companies say, is to offer aspiring UAV content creators the same XDynamics assets that enables professional aerial filmmakers to produce cinema-quality footage with minimal restrictions on their creative freedom.

In that way, they say, the special prize advances AirVuz’s mission of encouraging, hosting, and celebrating the best drone videos enthusiasts can produce.

“Since 2018, we have been running weekly, monthly, and annual competitions in which we pick the best videos uploaded to the AirVuz website,” said company CEO Mike Israel. “Our partnership with XDynamics allows us to offer a more compelling prize opportunity for our monthly contest winners – a highly advanced aerial imaging platform worth thousands of dollars. We have no doubt that many of these talented creators will be highly motivated by the prospect of winning an Evolve 2 drone. We are also ecstatic to have XDynamics’ team of exceptional engineers and technicians be on the judging panel this year.”

Here’s how it will work. Participants must submit their best drone videos to the AirVuz website before 11:59PM CDT June 30. The winner will selected by a panel consisting of employees and associates of AirVuz and XDynamics, and announced in July. The winner will take home an Evolve 2 drone package with a current retail value of $3,699.

The Evolve 2 drone features an Astra m4/3 camera with a Micro Four Thirds sensor, permitting the use of a wide range of non-proprietary lenses. XDynamics says the craft was designed for multi-level professionals, and features Apple ProRes 10 Bit video recording at 4K 120fps, a removable gimbal, 12MP resolution sensor, and large 4.63μm pixel capacity delivering high dynamic range and remarkable performance in low light environments.

“It has always been our priority to inspire and connect drone enthusiasts and professionals to unparalleled technology,” XDynamics CEO Benny Chan said. “We are so pleased to be working with AirVuz to identify innovators in our industry and donate our most sophisticated EVOLVE 2 model to advance the talents and capabilities of future aerial filmmakers and videographers.”

