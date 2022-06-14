Propeller Aero, Quantum-Systems pair in drone surveying, 3D mapping of construction sites

Construction and mining companies now have an additional mapping asset for faster and more effective surveying of worksites with the announcement that Propeller Aero’s data visualization and analytics tech is now compatible with Quantum-Systems’ top-drawer drone.

Denver-based Propeller Aero said its Post-Processed Kinematic 3D mapping solution can now be paired with Quantum-Systems’ Trinity F90+ drone, which is designed to perform large-scale surveying missions of construction, mining, and other earthwork sites. Combining ground-based sensors, specialized software analytics, and aerial monitoring views, the companies say, will allow contractors to improve survey accuracy, speed progress, and produce visual models that can be shared with all project participants.

Use of Propeller Aero tech and Munich-based Quantum-Systems drones is said to slash the time required to fully survey large worksites from several days to just hours, and yield 3D maps for evaluation and comparison purposes. Added to the offer is the Trinity F90+ flight capacity, which at 90 minutes is a significant time improvement and efficiency gain over the industry standard of one hour.

“Today’s contractors and surveyors are eager to adopt new technologies that modernize workflows and allow them to analyze more aspects of their worksite than ever before,” said Richie Hadfield, Propeller Aero’s head of product. “The clients we work with are doing cutting-edge work in the construction, earthworks, and mining space and are already using drone technology to accelerate project timelines, reduce costly rework, and create safer environments for their employees. Our new partnership with Quantum-Systems gives our customers in Europe and around the world even more ways to achieve this increased efficiency and accuracy with the highly advanced F90+ drone.”

To use the combined solution, surveyors position Aero Propeller’s AeroPoints smart ground control sensors around the worksite and deploy the Trinity F90+ drone above the area to collect survey data. That is then uploaded to Propeller’s cloud-based platform, where it is processed and available for use within 24 hours.

The pairing of Quantum-Systems drones and Aero Propeller mapping and surveying capacities represents what the partners say is a response to the steadily rising and increasingly sophisticated demand from construction and mining companies for fast, effective, and affordable tech platforms to replace many manual worksite duties.

“It is no longer reasonable to have customers figure out a complete solution for their need,” says Florian Seibel, CEO of Quantum-Systems. “As a technology company, we listen to our customers and understand their needs and how best to address them… (and) with Trinity F90+, customers can proactively finish their projects from end to end.”

